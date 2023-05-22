J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 219 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
