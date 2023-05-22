Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $70.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.35 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

