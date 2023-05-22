Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $70.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.35 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.