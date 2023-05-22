Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Critical Review

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Avantax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.61 $171.03 million $3.23 1.68 Avantax $678.07 million 1.21 $420.25 million $8.05 2.64

Analyst Ratings

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and Avantax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avantax has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 35.99% 186.95% 58.97% Avantax 49.72% 5.41% 2.71%

Summary

Avantax beats Jiayin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

