JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s (JLEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLENGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.58) target price on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.2 %

JLEN stock opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.52) on Friday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.03 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.40 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.80.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a yield of 1.48%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,944.44%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

(Get Rating)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.