JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s (JLEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.58) target price on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.2 %

JLEN stock opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.52) on Friday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.03 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.40 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.80.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a yield of 1.48%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,944.44%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.