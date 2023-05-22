John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $104.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.