Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

