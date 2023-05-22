Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

