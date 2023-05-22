Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

