Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,314 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $339,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

