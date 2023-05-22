Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,191.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($519.54). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,888.50 ($23.66) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,394 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.31, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,944.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,076.93.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.