JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.