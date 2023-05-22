JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 505 ($6.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 356.20 ($4.46) on Friday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 593.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

