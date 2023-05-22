Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.54 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

