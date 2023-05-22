K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 725,444 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £652,899.60 ($817,862.46).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,181.50 ($27,785.92).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,793.06).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,779.28).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

KBT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.