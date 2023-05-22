KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

