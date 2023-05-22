Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Earns Maintains Rating from 500.com

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 500.com in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,872,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $4,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 479,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,745.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.