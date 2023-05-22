Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.