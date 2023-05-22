Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

