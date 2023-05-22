Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $15.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

