Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.7 %

ZION opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

