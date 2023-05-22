Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,595 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.