Laffer Tengler Investments Buys New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

FHI opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.