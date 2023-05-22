Laffer Tengler Investments Has $373,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

REG opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

