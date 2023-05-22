Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $223,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jabil Price Performance

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

