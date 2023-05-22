Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

