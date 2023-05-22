Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 2,468 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

