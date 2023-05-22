Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

