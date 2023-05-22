Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 247 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

