Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $118.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $114.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

