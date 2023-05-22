Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
