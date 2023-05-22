Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

