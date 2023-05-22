Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $69,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.