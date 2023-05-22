Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Stock Up 1.4 %

Legrand stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

