Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

