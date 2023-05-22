LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.