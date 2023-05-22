Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBRGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.