Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
