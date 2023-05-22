Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lightbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

