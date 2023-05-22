Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $22.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $291,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $132,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,725,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 122,455 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

