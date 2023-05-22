Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 105,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

