Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $845,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 374,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $13,745,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $412,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

