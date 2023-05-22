Loop Capital Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.11 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

