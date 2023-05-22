Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 299,532 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $418,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,419 shares of company stock valued at $16,447,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.