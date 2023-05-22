Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Sibanye Stillwater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW opened at $7.65 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.