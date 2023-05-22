Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 472,405 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $8,855,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $15,266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.