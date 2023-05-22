Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $171.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

