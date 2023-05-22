Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Miller Industries worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Miller Industries stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

