Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,095 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Avid Technology worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVID opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

