Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $285.36 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

