Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.91% of NerdWallet worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NerdWallet Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

