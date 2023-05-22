Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMPR opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

