Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

