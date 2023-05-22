Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $96.85 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

